Serious Crash, SH1, Ashley Downs - Southern

Emergency services are currently responding to a two-vehicle collision near

the intersection of State Highway 1 and Black Bridge Road, Ashley Downs.

The crash was reported at 5.40pm.

Initial reports suggest one person is in a critical condition.

The road is currently closed while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow diversions.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

© Scoop Media

