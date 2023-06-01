Serious Crash, Pakuranga Road, Howick - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are currently attending a serious crash on Pakuranga Road,

Howick, which involved a car and a pedestrian.

Police were called about 6.10pm.

One person has reportedly sustained serious injuries.

A partial road closure is in place, with traffic management at the scene.

Please avoid the area, if possible.

© Scoop Media

