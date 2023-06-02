Arrest Made Following Serious Assault, Moerewa
Friday, 2 June 2023, 7:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has been arrested this evening after an assault at
a Moerewa property which left two men seriously
injured.
Police were called to the Ngapipito Road
address about 3.30pm after a report of a
stabbing.
When emergency services arrived, two men
were discovered with serious injuries.
They were both
transported to hospital in a serious condition.
In
relation to the incident, a 41-year-old man has been taken
into custody and has been charged with two counts of
wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He
is due to appear in Kaikohe District Court
tomorrow.
