Arrest Made Following Serious Assault, Moerewa

A man has been arrested this evening after an assault at a Moerewa property which left two men seriously injured.

Police were called to the Ngapipito Road address about 3.30pm after a report of a stabbing.

When emergency services arrived, two men were discovered with serious injuries.

They were both transported to hospital in a serious condition.

In relation to the incident, a 41-year-old man has been taken into custody and has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Kaikohe District Court tomorrow.

