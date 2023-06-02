Fatal Crash, Wheki Valley
Friday, 2 June 2023, 7:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm two people have died following a
serious crash on SH14, near the intersection of Otuhi Road,
Wheki Valley this evening.
Emergency services
responded to the crash about 6pm.
Sadly, two people
died at the scene.
The road remains closed while
emergency services work at the scene.
Enquiries into
the circumstances of the crash are
underway.
