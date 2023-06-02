Homicide Investigation Launched In Kaikohe

A homicide investigation has been launched and enquiries are underway following the death of a woman in Kaikohe overnight.

Police were called to a Taraire Street property around 11.30pm on Thursday 1 June, following reports of an intruder being located inside the property.

A struggle between the occupants and the intruder has resulted in one of the occupants being seriously injured.

Sadly, despite efforts from emergency services, the victim has died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, Northland CIB, says Police are working to establish exactly what occurred, and have been speaking to a number of witnesses overnight to identify and locate the person who left the scene prior to our arrival.

“At this stage, no arrests have been made.”

Detective Inspector Johnston acknowledges this is a tragic incident, which will have shaken the community overnight.

“We know residents will be waking up this morning to this shocking news and we want to reassure them our enquiries are well underway to locate the person responsible and hold them to account for their actions.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area overnight and saw something, or someone, which may assist us with our enquiries.”

A further update will be provided when available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 230602/1746.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

