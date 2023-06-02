Firearms Related Incident, Taupō

Police are seeking witnesses to a firearms related incident outside a premises on Rifle Range Road on Thursday evening.

At around 8pm, Police received a report of a firearm discharged in the carpark of a Four Square.

Initial enquiries have established that a verbal altercation took place in the carpark, which resulted in a person discharging a firearm at another.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

This appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigative team is following a number of strong lines of enquiry.

If you witnessed the event and have not already spoken to Police, please contact Taupo Police.

Anyone with any further information which could assist is asked to please contact Police on 105, referencing event number P054848746.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

