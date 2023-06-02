Firearms Related Incident, Taupō
Friday, 2 June 2023, 10:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking witnesses to a firearms related
incident outside a premises on Rifle Range Road on Thursday
evening.
At around 8pm, Police received a report of a
firearm discharged in the carpark of a Four
Square.
Initial enquiries have established that a
verbal altercation took place in the carpark, which resulted
in a person discharging a firearm at
another.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the
incident.
This appears to be an isolated
incident.
The investigative team is following a number
of strong lines of enquiry.
If you witnessed the event
and have not already spoken to Police, please contact Taupo
Police.
Anyone with any further information which
could assist is asked to please contact Police on 105,
referencing event number P054848746.
Information can
also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments.
Dutifully, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has also opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>