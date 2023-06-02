Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Magic Of Matariki To Come Alive In Tauranga Moana

Friday, 2 June 2023, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

The community is invited to experience the magic of Matariki and usher in the Māori New Year with an exciting programme of Matariki Tauranga Moana 2023 events.

From 15 June to 19 July, Tauranga will come alive with over 40 events across the city, including workshops, exhibitions, live performances, family events and more.

As a nation, we celebrate Matariki with a public holiday on Friday, 14 July – a time to reflect on and celebrate our history and make plans for our future.

In Tauranga Moana, our celebrations start on Thursday, 15 June, with master celestial navigator Jack Thatcher continuing his 30-year tradition of walking to the summit of Mauao.

Join Jack at the summit at 6am Thursday, Friday or Saturday - 15 June to 17 June - to view the Matariki cluster and share kōrero and knowledge of the significance of Matariki.

These observation hikoi mark the start of a great line-up of events. Enjoy creative workshops; explore captivating exhibitions; attend the prestigious awards night; have a fun-filled day with music, kai, and haka at The Historic Village; and much more.

The festivities conclude on Wednesday, 19 July with the Matariki ki Mauao programme of events at the base of Mauao, offering guided tours and workshops for schools.

Tauranga City Council Commission Chair Anne Tolley shares her anticipation of Matariki Tauranga Moana 2023 – a celebration that holds special significance this year.

“This is the 30-year anniversary of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Otepou reviving the Matariki celebrations in Tauranga in 1993 with an early morning trek up Kopukairoa Mountain.

“This notable milestone adds an extra layer of significance to the upcoming festivities. The Council is proud to support the Matariki celebrations once again this year, with a diverse range of events and experiences for everyone to enjoy,” Anne says.

The Matariki Tauranga Moana theme this year is Tupuānuku – one of the stars in the Matariki cluster.

Tupuānuku is connected to kai (food) and rongoā (traditional medicines) that are grown in the soil or harvested from the ground.

Matariki Tauranga Moana invites everyone to discover the significance of Matariki and explore ways to observe the Māori New Year with whānau and friends.

Event details and booking information are available at www.mymatariki.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Private Profits Are Driving Defence Spending

Speak of the devil. The Australian website Crikey has just launched an investigative series about the notorious lobbying firm Crosby Textor, or C/T as it now prefers to be called. It transpires that two clients of C/T’s American subsidiary will benefit greatly from the AUKUS defence pact between the US, the UK, and Australia. More>>



 
 

Government: 1,800 Additional Frontline Police

With the addition of 1,800 extra police, funding announced in Budget 2023 will ensure there is one officer for every 480 Kiwis, compared with one for every 544 in 2017. More>>


Government: Supporting Councils In Cyclone & Flood Affected Regions

The Government will enter into a funding arrangement with councils in cyclone and flood affected regions to support them to offer a voluntary buyout for owners of Category 3 designated residential properties. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next ‘giant leap’ in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 