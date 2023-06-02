Magic Of Matariki To Come Alive In Tauranga Moana

The community is invited to experience the magic of Matariki and usher in the Māori New Year with an exciting programme of Matariki Tauranga Moana 2023 events.

From 15 June to 19 July, Tauranga will come alive with over 40 events across the city, including workshops, exhibitions, live performances, family events and more.

As a nation, we celebrate Matariki with a public holiday on Friday, 14 July – a time to reflect on and celebrate our history and make plans for our future.

In Tauranga Moana, our celebrations start on Thursday, 15 June, with master celestial navigator Jack Thatcher continuing his 30-year tradition of walking to the summit of Mauao.

Join Jack at the summit at 6am Thursday, Friday or Saturday - 15 June to 17 June - to view the Matariki cluster and share kōrero and knowledge of the significance of Matariki.

These observation hikoi mark the start of a great line-up of events. Enjoy creative workshops; explore captivating exhibitions; attend the prestigious awards night; have a fun-filled day with music, kai, and haka at The Historic Village; and much more.

The festivities conclude on Wednesday, 19 July with the Matariki ki Mauao programme of events at the base of Mauao, offering guided tours and workshops for schools.

Tauranga City Council Commission Chair Anne Tolley shares her anticipation of Matariki Tauranga Moana 2023 – a celebration that holds special significance this year.

“This is the 30-year anniversary of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Otepou reviving the Matariki celebrations in Tauranga in 1993 with an early morning trek up Kopukairoa Mountain.

“This notable milestone adds an extra layer of significance to the upcoming festivities. The Council is proud to support the Matariki celebrations once again this year, with a diverse range of events and experiences for everyone to enjoy,” Anne says.

The Matariki Tauranga Moana theme this year is Tupuānuku – one of the stars in the Matariki cluster.

Tupuānuku is connected to kai (food) and rongoā (traditional medicines) that are grown in the soil or harvested from the ground.

Matariki Tauranga Moana invites everyone to discover the significance of Matariki and explore ways to observe the Māori New Year with whānau and friends.

Event details and booking information are available at www.mymatariki.co.nz.

