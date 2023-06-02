Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Council Compensated By Developer Who Damaged Several Large Non-native Trees

Friday, 2 June 2023, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council has been compensated by developer Madison Developments Limited for damaging several large non-native trees in front of 12 Westmorland Road in Bethlehem.

General Manager of Community Services Barbara Dempsey says Madison Development did not seek approval to remove the trees and has since been in discussions with the developer regarding compensation for the damage caused.

“While we understand the need for more housing, development does put pressure on us to maintain and grow a healthy tree canopy in the city. Mature trees are sparse and it’s important that we do what we can to keep them, not only for the cooling effect they have in summer, but the many environmental benefits they provide our residents and wildlife,” Barbara says.

“Trees play a vital role in making Tauranga a great place to live and are an important part of the city’s natural heritage and identity,” Barbara adds.

In a statement, Madison Developments Limited acknowledges and regrets damaging several large non-native trees in front of 12 Westmorland Road. On reflection, Madison should have undertaken direct consultation with Tauranga City Council as owner of the land and trees. Steps could and should have been taken to speak with TCC before the work was carried out and with the benefit of hindsight, Madison acknowledges that more could have been done to avoid the situation. However, Madison and Tauranga City Council have worked collaboratively to resolve the issue and Madison acknowledges the Council’s need to protect the community’s assets and property. Both parties acknowledge that the best way to deliver timely, effective housing developments in Tauranga is continued balance collaboration post consenting.

Council has agreed that the developer can now start removing the remaining trees at his cost and finalise his development.

Approval must be given to carry out any modification to a public tree by Tauranga City Council’s Urban Forest team. Information and guidance on working on or around trees can be found on our website.

If residents and/or developers have any questions about the approval process, they can email Council at tcc.arborists@tauranga.govt.nz or call 07 577 7000 to ask to speak to an Urban Forest Advisor.

