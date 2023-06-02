Homicide Investigation Launched, Whakatane
Friday, 2 June 2023, 2:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide investigation has been launched following the
death of a man in Whakatāne.
Police were called to
Matahi Valley Road yesterday (1 June), where they located a
deceased man down a bank.
Cordons remain in place at
the scene as Police conduct a scene examination and other
enquiries.
Anyone with information which could assist
Police is asked to get in touch via our 105 phone service
and reference event number P054846261.
Alternatively,
information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers
on 0800 555
111.
