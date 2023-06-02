Homicide Investigation Launched, Whakatane

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Whakatāne.

Police were called to Matahi Valley Road yesterday (1 June), where they located a deceased man down a bank.

Cordons remain in place at the scene as Police conduct a scene examination and other enquiries.

Anyone with information which could assist Police is asked to get in touch via our 105 phone service and reference event number P054846261.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

