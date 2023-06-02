Arrest Made - Operation Huhu, West Coast
Tasman Organsied Crime Unit Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye:
One person has been arrested on drug and
driving related charges as a part of
Operation Huhu.
Operation Huhu, led by the Tasman District
Organised Crime Unit is focused on
investigating the supply of methamphetamine into the West Coast.
This investigation has been running for several months.
A
53-year-old man attempted to flee Police last night (1 June)
however was
apprehended soon after.
The person of
interest was stopped by Police then fled when told he was
under
arrest in relation to evidence collected during the investigation.
He has been remanded in custody due to
appear in Greymouth District Court on
14 June on charges of Possession for supply of Methamphetamine, failing to
stop, escapes custody, and driving in a dangerous manner.
The nature of this type of offending causes
significant harm in our
communities.
Police work
hard to hold offenders who engage in the supply of illicit
drugs
to account.
Further arrests are anticipated
as part of Operation Huhu, along with asset
seizure and proceedings under the Criminal Proceeds and Recovery Act.
Anyone with information is asked to contact
Police via our 105 phone service
or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.
Please reference file number 230118/6791.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.