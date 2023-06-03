Supercheap Auto New Zealand Offers $10,000 Reward For Safe Return Of Bear-napped Heart Kids NZ Mascot Maia Bear

It's been a week since much-loved Heart Kids NZ mascot Maia Bear went missing when the car she was taking a nap in was stolen from Silverdale, Auckland. With no sightings of her since, heart kids across the country are devastated that she has not been found.

Every year hundreds of kiwi kids receive a smaller Maia Bear when they undergo open-heart surgery, and they adore the life sized mascot who helps to raise awareness for the organisation that provides free, lifelong support for them throughout their heart journeys.

Today, long-time Heart Kids NZ supporters Supercheap Auto New Zealand have offered a $10,000 reward - payable as a donation to Heart Kids NZ - for the safe return of Maia Bear.

Supercheap Auto NZ business manager Mat Northway said his team were very upset to hear about the bear-napping of Maia.

"We know how much she means to all the heart kids, and we really want to do whatever we can to help bring her home".

Heart Kids NZ chief executive Dr Ruth Gorinski said the charity has been overwhelmed with the publicity given across the media offering to help in the return Maia, and the offer of a reward by Supercheap Auto.

"Such generosity is incredibly humbling and indicative of how our sponsors value the service HKNZ provides to heart kids and their whanau."

Heart Kids NZ child ambassador, Leighton Leevard, 12, has also offered a reward for the safe return of Maia saying he is devastated to think so many kids with a heart condition now don't get to meet Maia.

"If the thief has a heart, they’d return Maia. Everyone at HKNZ love and cherish Maia and we miss her, so please return her….I would even be willing to trade my Maia bear I got with my first surgery if the thief would return our big one."

Anyone who sights Maia Bear should phone Police on 105 (non-emergency).

