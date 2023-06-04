Investigation update – Kaikohe homicide

Police are now in a position to release further details about the sequence of

events that has led up to the death of Linda Woods at her Taraire Street home

on Thursday 1 June.

We now believe this to have started as a sexually motivated burglary.

This belief is founded on a few key pieces of evidence gathered over the past

few days.

All occupants of the home are female, and we anticipate the offender has

targeted the property for this reason.

The offender was discovered hiding in one of the occupant’s bedrooms.

During the interview process the occupants of the house have also told us of

a pattern of odd occurrences at the property in the lead-up to the incident.

This includes clothing being discovered disturbed and interference with

sensor lights and porch light bulbs.

An incident was also reported at the property in 2022 which involved someone

reaching in through a bedroom window. While Police do not currently have

evidence that this incident was connected, it cannot be ruled out.

As you can imagine, the circumstances of this incident have caused

significant distress to the family involved, who also are grieving a

much-loved family member.

We commend them for the bravery they showed during the incident, and for the

courage and resilience they have shown ever since while assisting us in our

investigation.

Our support for them will continue at this unimaginably difficult time.

We know this information is going to cause alarm to the community and we want

to reassure you that our primary focus is locating this offender as soon as

possible.

One important task our investigators are now undertaking is to look through

reports of any incidents in the area over the past year that might fit the

description of the ones outlined above.

We are asking the community to remain alert, and we are also imploring you to

come forward with any information you have.

If you have experienced any disturbances at your property that are similar to

what has been described and you have not reported these to Police, we need

you to get in touch.

We also believe someone in the community will know the offender. We need you

to hear this message – please, come forward, and share what you know.

The offender will have returned to his home late in Thursday night without

his jean shorts or size US13 shoes. His behaviour may have been noticeably

different after this incident.

The victims at this property were determined not to let this offender get

away and held onto him, attempting to block his exit.

The victims have also taken a brief video on a cell phone during the

incident.

We will not be releasing the video in full as it will likely be used as

evidence in court, and the contents has the potential to retraumatise

victims.

However for the purposes of identification we are releasing a still image

taken from the video of the back of the individual that we are seeking in the

hope someone who knows him will see it and speak to us. (The still image is

attached to this release as a picture for download.)

The video is very short and only captures the offender from behind, however

from the still image you can get a good impression of the offender’s age,

build and the style of his upper clothing,

If you recognise this man, or if you know someone who matches the description

of an older man aged 40-60, with short, grey-speckled, possibly curly hair,

Māori or Polynesian and with a solid build, please - we need you to speak

with us.

Our top priority is locating this offender and holding him to account, and

the Kaikohe community is the key to solving this crime.

We have set up a dedicated phone number so that anyone wanting to get

information to investigators can do so quickly and easily.

You can speak with someone from the investigations team by calling 0800

LINDAW (0800 546329), or on 105 if you can’t get through on the 0800

number.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

