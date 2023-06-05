Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Trust NZ Pays Tribute To Kings Birthday Honours Recipient David White

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Trust NZ (GRG) pays tribute to its ambassador and former trustee (2015-2018), David White who has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the King’s Birthday Honour’s list 2023 for services for the prevention of violence.

David and his wife, Pam became full-time grandparent caregivers in 2009 following the tragic death of their daughter, Helen Meads, through domestic violence. As trustee and ambassador for GRG and as a family violence prevention campaigner, David has worked directly with grandparents, families, children and victims of violence across the country, supporting and helping many through the court system.

Since 2011 David has channelled his pain, grief and insight into his voluntary work which has also involved educating perpetrators of violence, working within our prison system and in the community – having tough conversations that has enabled many of the toughest criminals to understand and take steps to break the cycle of abuse in which they had become trapped.

Through his work he has also challenged politicians, government and community organisations the length and breadth of the country to better understand why abuse and violence happens and how communities are at the heart of helping to educate and break the cycle of abuse that is endemic in our society.

“On behalf of everyone involved with GRG, our members, staff, and Board of Trustees, we congratulate David on this honour. David has worked so hard, tirelessly, and selflessly for others over many years and we are absolutely delighted that he has been recognised with this prestigious and well-deserved honour for his work by the King and the New Zealand Government,” says Kate Bundle, GRG’s Chief Executive.

© Scoop Media

