Have You Seen Veon?
Police are appealing for sightings of 48-year-old Veon Smith.
Veon was last seen at his Whangarei home on Sunday.
His car was found parked at Mair Park
yesterday afternoon, but he was not
located with the vehicle.
Police and Veon’s family have serious
concerns for his safety and
wellbeing.
He was last
seen wearing trackpants and a checked shirt (captured in
walking
picture below).
Veon is described as being tall, with short brown hair, and of slim build.
A
number of extensive searches to try and locate Veon have
been unsuccessful
and Police are now appealing to the public for help.
If you have seen Veon or have any
information that could assist please
contact 111.
Anyone with information can also contact Police
on 105 or anonymously via
Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file 230604/1348.