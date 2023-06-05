Have You Seen Veon?

Police are appealing for sightings of 48-year-old Veon Smith.

Veon was last seen at his Whangarei home on Sunday.

His car was found parked at Mair Park yesterday afternoon, but he was not

located with the vehicle.

Police and Veon’s family have serious concerns for his safety and

wellbeing.

He was last seen wearing trackpants and a checked shirt (captured in walking

picture below).

Veon is described as being tall, with short brown hair, and of slim build.

A number of extensive searches to try and locate Veon have been unsuccessful

and Police are now appealing to the public for help.

If you have seen Veon or have any information that could assist please

contact 111.

Anyone with information can also contact Police on 105 or anonymously via

Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file 230604/1348.

