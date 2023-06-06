Stolen Vehicle Located And Arrests Made
Three youths were located in a stolen vehicle on John
Wilson Ocean Drive in
Dunedin earlier today.
Two of
the youths were involved in multiple incidents across the
Otago region
over the weekend, including three burglaries, two unlawful vehicle takes, and
a petrol drive off.
During one of the burglaries in Alexandra,
a vehicle belonging to a member of
the public was rammed by the offenders leaving the scene.
A 14-year-old
female and a 17-year-old female are due to appear in
Dunedin
Youth Court on 7 June and 12 June.
One
youth remains outstanding in relation to the burglaries and
enquiries
remain ongoing to locate them.
We
acknowledge the concern these incidents cause to the wider
community and
reiterate our commitment to holding these offenders accountable.
We will not tolerate this
behaviour in our community and will continue to
work hard to ensure our community can be safe and feel safe.