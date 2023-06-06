Stolen Vehicle Located And Arrests Made

Three youths were located in a stolen vehicle on John Wilson Ocean Drive in

Dunedin earlier today.

Two of the youths were involved in multiple incidents across the Otago region

over the weekend, including three burglaries, two unlawful vehicle takes, and

a petrol drive off.

During one of the burglaries in Alexandra, a vehicle belonging to a member of

the public was rammed by the offenders leaving the scene.

A 14-year-old female and a 17-year-old female are due to appear in Dunedin

Youth Court on 7 June and 12 June.

One youth remains outstanding in relation to the burglaries and enquiries

remain ongoing to locate them.

We acknowledge the concern these incidents cause to the wider community and

reiterate our commitment to holding these offenders accountable.

We will not tolerate this behaviour in our community and will continue to

work hard to ensure our community can be safe and feel safe.

