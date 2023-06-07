Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hāpai Te Hauora Respond To Minister Verrall’s Vaping Annoucement

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 8:11 am
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

Hāpai Te Hauora, a leading Maori Public Health organisation, commends the announcement by Minister Verrall to strengthen regulations on vaping in Aotearoa. This is a praiseworthy commitment to safeguarding the hauora of communities, rangatahi and tamariki.

Interim CEO of Hāpai Te Hauora, Jason Alexander, says "Vaping as a cessation tool is important for whānau who are trying to quit smoking, these new regulations strike a good balance between regulating vapes out of the hands of tamariki, whilst ensuring those addicted to a much more harmful product will still have ready access in their battle to quit.

"The rise of vaping among our people, especially our rangatahi, has emerged as a pressing public health concern. This trend has been fuelled by aggressive marketing tactics targeted at our communities and young people, exacerbating existing health disparities and perpetuating the harm caused by tobacco" says Alexander.

Leanne Otene, the National President of the New Zealand Principal's Federation, is pleased that vaping is being addressed, stating, "The intention of vaping was to assist those giving up smoking to do so. It was never intended that young people would simply start vaping as a pastime. Principals are deeply concerned that the vape flavours that appeal to young people and the nicotine which is addictive are encouraging young people into vaping and hooking them on it. Vaping is far more accessible than cigarettes ever were because they are affordable for most young people. This is another concern."

It will now be illegal for new specialist vape retailers to set up shop within 300m of schools or sports grounds, vape flavour names will be restricted, and all single-use vaping products must have replaceable batteries, child safety mechanisms and substance container labelling. Hāpai supports these actions and encourages the government to go further by extending vape retailer-free areas to 2km from schools and marae as well as ensuring areas where tamariki and rangatahi play and live such as playgrounds, sports fields and recreational centres are also vape free.

"We commend the government for their action and hope to see this continue further to protect our rangatahi and communities. These small steps will help curb the insidious influence of vaping products and reduce their accessibility, safeguarding the future of our whānau, protecting them from the perils of nicotine addiction and its long-term consequences" says Alexander.

Hāpai Te Hauora acknowledges the Government’s commitment to evidence-based research and public awareness. This approach aligns with the values of Hāpai Te Hauora core and our collective aspiration to empower our communities through education and knowledge.

"Hāpai Te Hauora supports the government’s initiatives to raise awareness around the inherent dangers of vaping and ensure that policy decisions are grounded in evidence," said Leitu Tufuga, National Tobacco Control Advocacy Service Lead at Hāpai Te Hauora. "By taking decisive action to strengthen vaping regulations, we are prioritising the health and well-being of our people and set a precedent for culturally responsive public health initiatives."

"We commend Minister Verrall’s leadership and the action being taken to protect our rangatahi and tamariki."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hapai Te Hauora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Red Tape & Nicky Hager’s Regal Reward


Not for the first time, David Seymour looks like an answer to a non-existent problem. Reportedly, ACT is promising to establish a Ministry of Regulations to cut through all that bureaucracy and red tape. Seymour is promising to create a whole new bureaucracy, presumably one blessed with its own secretariat, office space, and highly paid Minister. More>>



 
 

Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>



National: Wood’s Airport Shares Raise Major Trust Issues

Michael Wood appears to have committed multiple breaches of the Cabinet Manual over his undisclosed holding of Auckland Airport shares while Minister of Transport. More>>


IERP: Making Our Electoral System Fairer, Clearer, & More Accessible

The Independent Electoral Review Panel has published its draft recommendations focused on ensuring our electoral system is fairer, clearer, and more accessible so that as many people as possible can take part. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next "giant leap" in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


Government: King’s Birthday Honours Recognise Strength Of Service To NZ

The strength and diversity of service in New Zealand is a standout feature of Monday's King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours list, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said
More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 