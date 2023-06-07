Hāpai Te Hauora Respond To Minister Verrall’s Vaping Annoucement

Hāpai Te Hauora, a leading Maori Public Health organisation, commends the announcement by Minister Verrall to strengthen regulations on vaping in Aotearoa. This is a praiseworthy commitment to safeguarding the hauora of communities, rangatahi and tamariki.

Interim CEO of Hāpai Te Hauora, Jason Alexander, says "Vaping as a cessation tool is important for whānau who are trying to quit smoking, these new regulations strike a good balance between regulating vapes out of the hands of tamariki, whilst ensuring those addicted to a much more harmful product will still have ready access in their battle to quit.

"The rise of vaping among our people, especially our rangatahi, has emerged as a pressing public health concern. This trend has been fuelled by aggressive marketing tactics targeted at our communities and young people, exacerbating existing health disparities and perpetuating the harm caused by tobacco" says Alexander.

Leanne Otene, the National President of the New Zealand Principal's Federation, is pleased that vaping is being addressed, stating, "The intention of vaping was to assist those giving up smoking to do so. It was never intended that young people would simply start vaping as a pastime. Principals are deeply concerned that the vape flavours that appeal to young people and the nicotine which is addictive are encouraging young people into vaping and hooking them on it. Vaping is far more accessible than cigarettes ever were because they are affordable for most young people. This is another concern."

It will now be illegal for new specialist vape retailers to set up shop within 300m of schools or sports grounds, vape flavour names will be restricted, and all single-use vaping products must have replaceable batteries, child safety mechanisms and substance container labelling. Hāpai supports these actions and encourages the government to go further by extending vape retailer-free areas to 2km from schools and marae as well as ensuring areas where tamariki and rangatahi play and live such as playgrounds, sports fields and recreational centres are also vape free.

"We commend the government for their action and hope to see this continue further to protect our rangatahi and communities. These small steps will help curb the insidious influence of vaping products and reduce their accessibility, safeguarding the future of our whānau, protecting them from the perils of nicotine addiction and its long-term consequences" says Alexander.

Hāpai Te Hauora acknowledges the Government’s commitment to evidence-based research and public awareness. This approach aligns with the values of Hāpai Te Hauora core and our collective aspiration to empower our communities through education and knowledge.

"Hāpai Te Hauora supports the government’s initiatives to raise awareness around the inherent dangers of vaping and ensure that policy decisions are grounded in evidence," said Leitu Tufuga, National Tobacco Control Advocacy Service Lead at Hāpai Te Hauora. "By taking decisive action to strengthen vaping regulations, we are prioritising the health and well-being of our people and set a precedent for culturally responsive public health initiatives."

"We commend Minister Verrall’s leadership and the action being taken to protect our rangatahi and tamariki."

