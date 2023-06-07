Shelley Bay Structure Fire Update

Fire and Emergency is asking residents in the immediate area around and above Shelley Bay in Wellington to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution due to a risk of asbestos in the air.

This comes after a large fire destroyed a 50m x 40m derelict building in Shelley Bay on Wednesday morning.

The risk of asbestos is low due to the site being wet, but if it dries during the day there is a risk asbestos might get into the smoke.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Martin Wilby says crews are keeping the site wet to dampen down the building and reduce the smoke.

Wellington City Council is on site and is monitoring the scene.

Four pumping appliances, two aerial appliances and a tanker all worked to extinguish the fire.

Crews will remain on scene, alongside a fire investigator, throughout the day. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

