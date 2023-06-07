Resignation Of Chief Executive

Upper Hutt Mayor, Wayne Guppy, has accepted the resignation of Chief Executive, Peter Kelly ONZM (Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Koata).

“Presented with an opportunity he could not refuse Mr Kelly has accepted the role of Chief Executive of Central Otago District Council and will be moving to the region later this year with his family” Mayor Guppy says.

“Peter joined us in 2018 and in that time has been a key to our continued success. He has supported Council in its vision to make Upper Hutt a great place to work, live and play. Our city continues to grow as a destination of choice for families and businesses and Peter has been instrumental in this growth”, says Mayor Guppy.

“I’d like to thank Peter for his efforts over the past five years and wish him all the best. Our loss is certainly Central Otago District Councils gain.”

Mr Kelly’s last day will be 1 September. Council will now begin the process of recruitment for the role of Chief Executive.

© Scoop Media

