Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

‘Mum Knows Best’ After Porirua Man Wins $1 Million In Lotto

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Who would you call if you just won $1 million? For one lucky man in Porirua, a phone call to his mum brought him back to earth after winning $1 million in Lotto First Division.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is an “occasional” player who bought a ticket online on Saturday evening.

“I was watching a movie and completely forgot about the draw. It wasn’t until after the movie finished that I remembered my ticket and logged in to check on my phone,” the man said,

“It was a surreal feeling watching the numbers roll down and match the ones on my ticket one by one. By the time I had four numbers, I started laughing, and when all six matched, I thought, hang on, there’s something wrong with my phone.

“A pop-up said, ‘You’ve won $1,000,000,’ and I couldn’t believe it. I had to count all the zeroes to make sure it wasn’t $1,000!”

The man was shocked and stared at his phone “for a good 20 minutes. I wasn’t screaming or jumping around.”

He then checked his ticket on his computer “to make sure my phone wasn’t playing up.” It wasn’t.

After coming to his senses and filling out his Prize Claim Form, he called his mum to share the wonderful news. “She didn’t believe me initially, so I sent her a screenshot of my ticket. Once she counted all the numbers and realised it was real, she immediately told me not to tell anyone!”

“I started planning right away and was up until 3.30 in the morning writing my priorities down.”

Although the man has big plans, including helping his family, he intends to “keep carrying on at work. I love my job. This win is a nice bonus for me.”

The winning Lotto First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto for the draw on Saturday, 3 June 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Red Tape & Nicky Hager’s Regal Reward


Not for the first time, David Seymour looks like an answer to a non-existent problem. Reportedly, ACT is promising to establish a Ministry of Regulations to cut through all that bureaucracy and red tape. Seymour is promising to create a whole new bureaucracy, presumably one blessed with its own secretariat, office space, and highly paid Minister. More>>



 
 

Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary Step To Rise To $100,000
Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December next year... More>>

Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops... More>>



National: Wood’s Airport Shares Raise Major Trust Issues

Michael Wood appears to have committed multiple breaches of the Cabinet Manual over his undisclosed holding of Auckland Airport shares while Minister of Transport... More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says... More>>

Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next "giant leap" in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 