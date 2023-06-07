Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Homicide Investigation, Whakatāne, Update

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 9:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson, Eastern Bay of Plenty CIB:

Whakatāne Police have arrested two people in connection with the
investigation into the death of a man in Whakatāne, Thursday 1 June.

The men have been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of
aggravated robbery.

A 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old man are due to re-appear in Whakatāne
District Court 14 June.

Anyone who has information that may assist Police in our investigation is
asked to contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using Update Report.

Please reference file number: 230531/6168.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111.

Any further information will be provided proactively when we are in a
position to do so.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Red Tape & Nicky Hager’s Regal Reward


Not for the first time, David Seymour looks like an answer to a non-existent problem. Reportedly, ACT is promising to establish a Ministry of Regulations to cut through all that bureaucracy and red tape. Seymour is promising to create a whole new bureaucracy, presumably one blessed with its own secretariat, office space, and highly paid Minister. More>>



 
 

Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>


National: Wood’s Airport Shares Raise Major Trust Issues

Michael Wood appears to have committed multiple breaches of the Cabinet Manual over his undisclosed holding of Auckland Airport shares while Minister of Transport. More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next "giant leap" in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 