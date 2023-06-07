Homicide Investigation, Whakatāne, Update
Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 9:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson, Eastern Bay of
Plenty CIB:
Whakatāne Police have arrested two people
in connection with the
investigation into the death of a
man in Whakatāne, Thursday 1 June.
The men have been
charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count
of
aggravated robbery.
A 32-year-old man and a
25-year-old man are due to re-appear in
Whakatāne
District Court 14 June.
Anyone who has
information that may assist Police in our investigation
is
asked to contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using
Update Report.
Please reference file number:
230531/6168.
Alternatively, you can report information
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111.
Any
further information will be provided proactively when we are
in a
position to do
so.
