Homicide Investigation, Whakatāne, Update

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson, Eastern Bay of Plenty CIB:

Whakatāne Police have arrested two people in connection with the

investigation into the death of a man in Whakatāne, Thursday 1 June.

The men have been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of

aggravated robbery.

A 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old man are due to re-appear in Whakatāne

District Court 14 June.

Anyone who has information that may assist Police in our investigation is

asked to contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,

using Update Report.

Please reference file number: 230531/6168.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

Any further information will be provided proactively when we are in a

position to do so.

