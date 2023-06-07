UPDATE - Fire, Shelly Bay - Wellington
Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 9:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Shelly Bay Road will remain closed overnight following the
large building
fire that broke out early Wednesday
morning.
Police and Fire and Emergency NZ began a scene
examination today, which
Police is expected to continue
tomorrow.
A scene guard will remain in place
overnight.
We continue to ask the public to avoid the
area.
