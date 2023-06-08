Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Health Warnings For Algal Blooms Lifted For All Lakes In The Rotorua Lakes District

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 1:28 pm
Press Release: Toi Te Ora Public Health

 

Health warnings issued for algal blooms (cyanobacteria) at Te Weta Bay, Okawa Bay and the Okere Arm at Lake Rotoiti, as well as for Lake Okaro and Lake Rotoehu, have now been lifted by the local Medical Officer of Health.

Visual observations, satellite imagery and laboratory results provided by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council confirm that algal blooms in these lakes have subsided.

Despite the lifting of the warnings, Dr Gregory Evans, Medical Officer of Health at Toi Te Ora Public Health, encourages people using the lakes for recreational purposes to continue to be vigilant and to watch out for signs of algal bloom.

“Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people as well as animals. If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles suspended in it then it is best to avoid contact with it,” says Dr Evans.

People can report any signs of algal blooms in the lakes to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council pollution hotline on 0800 884 883.

Current local health warnings and recreational water information can be found through the following channels:

· Toi Te Ora Public Health website – www.toiteora.govt.nz/health-warnings

· LAWA website: www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/swimming

· Bay of Plenty Regional Council website -www.boprc.govt.nz/our-region-and-environment/water/swimming-water-quality

· Waikato Regional Council website - www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/environment/natural-resources/water/rivers/water-quality-monitoring-map

