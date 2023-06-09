Serious Crash, Great South Road, Ellerslie - Auckland City

Emergency services are currently responding to a serious crash on Great South Rd, Ellerslie.

Police were called just before 7am following a collision between a car and pedestrian.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit are on scene and Great South Rd is blocked from Kalmia Rd to Marei Rd.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays.

