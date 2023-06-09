Serious Crash, Great South Road, Ellerslie - Auckland City
Friday, 9 June 2023, 8:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to a serious
crash on Great South Rd, Ellerslie.
Police were called
just before 7am following a collision between a car and
pedestrian.
The pedestrian has been taken to hospital
in a critical condition.
The Serious Crash Unit are on
scene and Great South Rd is blocked from Kalmia Rd to Marei
Rd.
Motorists are being advised to expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more