Have you seen Michael James Hill?

Taupō Police are appealing for assistance from the public to locate 49-year-old Michael James Hill.

Mr Hill was last seen on Wairakei Drive at about 11.30pm last night (8 June). He was walking north towards the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 5.

Police’s enquiries have established there were two people walking near Mr Hill at the time. These witnesses had previously been in the Wairakei BP service station.

While we don’t believe these people were involved, they may have information that can assist with our enquiries so we would like to speak with them.

Mr Hill was wearing a grey hoodie, green bush-style pants, a black watch and blue shoes.

Police and Michael’s family have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who has information on Michael’s whereabouts or who may have given him a ride is urged to contact Police on 105 refencing event number P054932556.

