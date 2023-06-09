Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Whiria Te Tāngata - Wellington City Council Chief Executive Wins Top Award

Friday, 9 June 2023, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council Chief Executive Barbara McKerrow has won the Distinguished Management Award at the Taituarā Local Government Excellence Awards event held in the capital city last night.

Ms McKerrow has achieved a considerable amount throughout her 37-year career in local government. Not only has she had an impact on the councils she’s served, but she has also contributed significantly towards the governance of Taituarā (formerly the Society of Local Government Managers) for many years.

In 2017, Ms McKerrow moved from her Chief Executive role at New Plymouth District Council to Wellington City Council to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer - responsible for about 1200 staff delivering a diverse range of community services. She was also the Council’s executive lead for Wellington's Decade of Culture and Predator-Free Wellington.

Ms McKerrow was appointed to the Chief Executive role in March 2020.

Highlights of her time in this role include leading the Council on significant infrastructure decisions, including work to carry out three decades of investment within one decade; Working Better Together – an internal strategy to help increase collaboration across the Council to deliver better outcomes for the community; empowering Māori development and capability; Te Atakura Strategy on Climate Change and delivering major projects including the Tākina conference and exhibition centre and the rebuilds of the St James Theatre, Te Matapihi Central Library, and the Town Hall. Barbara’s leadership through COVID enabled the organisation to respond to keeping the city running.

Mayor Tory Whanau says the award is well deserved and recognises Ms McKerrow’s achievements and astute leadership. “It celebrates and showcases Barbara’s outstanding mahi and contribution to the success of the local government sector, the city and the Council itself. Barbara has achieved this with grace, mana, loyalty, patience, commitment and good humour.”

Ms McKerrow’s nomination was also supported by the City Council’s Tākai Here partners.

Helmut Modlik, Chief Executive of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Toa, says: “This recognition of Barbara’s leadership is well deserved, particularly from my perspective, her contribution to building a positive, trusted, ever closer partnership with mana whenua in Pōneke. Ka mau te wehi!”

“There isn’t anywhere in the country that Māori people can go and work in a partnered environment in local government and mana whenua and have access to a more stimulating, positive and progressive set of people, thinking, and endeavours than here in Te Upoko o Te Ika.”

Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika chair Kara Puketapu-Dentice adds: “As mana whenua, we cherish a valued friendship with the CEO of our Wellington Council. We are truly delighted that Barbara's exceptional contributions have been acknowledged, and we eagerly look forward to our continued collaboration with her as partners."

From six categories and 43 entries, Wellington City Council was shortlisted for two significant projects.

The Pōneke Promise: The Beca Award for Placemaking

The Pōneke Promise is a joint initiative between key Wellington stakeholders from across local government and business. The aim is to create a central city that is vibrant, inclusive, compassionate, and safe.

Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, the city's hospitality industry, retailers, mana whenua and Police came together to launch the Pōneke Promise as a social contract in response to the community's concerns around safety in the central city.

Wellington City Council was highly commended for this entry.

Tūpiki Ora: Te Tohu Waka Hourua – The Buddle Findlay Award for Māori-Council Partnerships

Following the co-design of Tākai Here, a unique mana whenua-led partnership signed between all mana whenua leaders and the City Council, Tūpiki Ora was collectively designed.

Tūpiki Ora, a metaphor for the pursuit of Māori wellbeing, is the City Council's 10-year Māori strategy and action plan, created by mana whenua, Māori and the Council to support and develop vibrant, thriving whānau in Wellington.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Saudi Sports-Washing

Since sport is our global religion, it isn’t surprising that the theocratic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken the redemptive power of sportswashing to the point where its massive investment in professional sports may be hoodwinking the West into overlooking the Kingdom’s terrible human rights record. More>>



 
 

Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


National: Another False Statement Means Wood Must Go

Revelations that Michael Wood emailed a false answer to media about his pecuniary interests shortly after becoming Transport Minister means the PM must sack him, National’s Paul Goldsmith says. More>>


Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>


Government: NZ Well Placed As Economy Affects Govt Books

The Government books are reflecting a further moderation in economic activity, although NZ is well placed to face the challenges of living costs, recent extreme weather, & a subdued global economy. More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 