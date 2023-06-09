Matariki Tauranga Moana 2023 - E Whai Ake Nei - What's Coming Up

Matariki Tauranga Moana 2023 celebrations kick off next week, with a star-studded line-up of events to celebrate the Māori New Year.

This year’s programme embraces the theme ‘Tupuānuku’ – one of the stars in the Matariki cluster. It is connected to kai (food) and rongoā (traditional medicines) that are grown within the soil or harvested from the ground.

Join master celestial navigator Jack Thatcher at the summit of Mauao at 6am Thursday, Friday or Saturday - 15 June to 17 June - to view the Matariki cluster and share kōrero and knowledge of the significance of Matariki.

Bring the family along to The Incubator Creative Hub’s Matariki at the Village – Whānau Day from 9am to 2pm on Saturday, 17 June.

The fun-filled festival of events will launch the Matariki exhibition programme, with live music, kapa haka, a haka workshop and the Matariki Market.

Step back in time and view the Tauranga Heritage Collection's display of gardening tools and objects related to growing in Tauranga Moana.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Maungarongo ‘Ron’ Te Kawa's ‘Heavenly Bodies' series at the Tauranga Art Gallery. Each colourful quilt beautifully captures one of the nine whetū (stars) of the Matariki cluster, accompanied by an artist-designed drawing activity for children.

Discover ‘Āmio’, a poignant collection of recent vignettes by artist Hiria Anderson-Mita at Tauranga Art Gallery. With a palpable warmth and intimate perspective, these scenes beautifully capture everyday moments.

Take part and discover the significance of Matariki with whānau and friends.

Visit www.mymatariki.co.nz to view the full Matariki Tauranga Moana 2023 programme.

