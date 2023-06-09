Serious Crash Involving A Police Vehicle, Central Auckland

Acting Inspector Greg Brand, Auckland City Road Policing Manager:

Two Police staff have been injured in crash in central Auckland this

afternoon, while they were responding to an incident.

The crash occurred at around 3.20pm at the intersection of Beach Road and

Tangihua Street.

The Police vehicle entered the intersection at low speed, under lights and

sirens, when the collision with a bus occurred.

One officer is being taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries,

however these are not currently thought to be life threatening.

A second officer has also been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Occupants onboard the bus at the time were also being assessed at the scene.

At least one was being transported to hospital with minor injuries.

I would like to acknowledge the members of the public who immediately came to

our officers’ aid and assisted at the scene.

Police will be ensuring welfare is put in place for our two members involved

in this incident.

The Serious Crash Unit are in attendance at the scene and an investigation

will commence in due course into the crash.

© Scoop Media

