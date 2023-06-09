Serious Crash Involving A Police Vehicle, Central Auckland
Acting Inspector Greg Brand, Auckland City Road Policing Manager:
Two Police staff have been injured in crash
in central Auckland this
afternoon, while they were responding to an incident.
The crash occurred at
around 3.20pm at the intersection of Beach Road
and
Tangihua Street.
The Police vehicle entered the
intersection at low speed, under lights and
sirens, when the collision with a bus occurred.
One officer is
being taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious
injuries,
however these are not currently thought to be life threatening.
A second officer has also been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.
Occupants onboard
the bus at the time were also being assessed at the
scene.
At least one was being transported to hospital with minor injuries.
I would like to acknowledge the
members of the public who immediately came to
our officers’ aid and assisted at the scene.
Police will
be ensuring welfare is put in place for our two members
involved
in this incident.
The Serious Crash Unit
are in attendance at the scene and an investigation
will commence in due course into the crash.