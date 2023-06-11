Fatal crash, Riverhead - Waitematā

Police can confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Riverhead last night.

Police responded to the crash on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway at around 11pm.

One person died at the scene and two other people were transported to hospital with serious and critical injuries.

We extend our condolences to their families at this difficult time.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

