Time’s Right For Genuine Talk On Tax
11 June 2023
Tax Justice Aotearoa is encouraged to
see serious talk on tax starting to take shape this election
year, with positive steps announced by The Green Party this
morning.
“We need tax changes of the type
outlined in these policies, which offer an important
contribution to the debate about what the best tax mix is
for Aotearoa,” says Glenn Barclay, Chair of Tax Justice
Aotearoa.
Some aspects of the policy would
simply bring Aotearoa in line with international norms, such
as tax-free bands at the bottom of the tax scale. “We’re
pleased that the Greens’ announcement addresses the impact
of the tax system on the least well off in society,” says
Glenn Barclay.
“We agree that wealth is
not taxed in any meaningful way and policy change is needed
to remedy tax inequities, so clearly highlighted by the
recent IR research into High Net Worth Individuals,” says
Glenn Barclay. “A wealth tax would make a huge difference
in addressing this.”
TJA agrees that
corporate tax needs to be looked at, whether it is an
increase to the base rate or the introduction of an excess
profits tax.
“It’s not clear what the
best tax mix is for Aotearoa, but we do know real change is
necessary to address the tax inequities revealed by the High
Net Worth research.”
Fixing the challenges of inequality and poverty as well as climate change, our under-resourced public services and infrastructure deficit, will cost money and it is positive to see policy that seeks to balance the tax settings with new, fairer taxes.