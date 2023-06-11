Firearms Incidents, Otara

Acting Detective Inspector Michael Hayward, Counties Manakau CIB:

Investigations are underway into two firearms incidents over the weekend.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired at two residential addresses over the weekend.

The incidents occurred on Bampeid Road around 8pm on Friday night and on Sandra Avenue on Saturday night around 7:30pm.

No one was injured in these incidents and a scene examination will take place today at Sandra Avenue.

Enquiries are ongoing, including whether the above incidents are linked.

The community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area as enquiries continue.

If you have any information that may assist Police in our investigations please contact Police on 105.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

