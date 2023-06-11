Police urge caution with TXT scam circulating

Police are aware of a new TXT scam campaign circulating that references NZ Police.

The TXT will try to get you to click on a link that looks similar to the

official NZ Police site but isn’t real.

This is a scam and anyone who receives it should not respond under any circumstances.

Please remember Police will never contact you out of the blue by TXT for any enforcement reason with an embedded link.

Anyone who receives a similar TXT is asked to report it to Department of Internal Affairs TXT scams.

