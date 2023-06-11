Name release and update, Ōpōtiki homicide

Detective Inspector Lew Warner:

Police are now in a position to name the man who was killed on Saint John Street in Ōpōtiki on Friday night.

He was Steven Rota Taiatini, 45, of Ōpōtiki.

Police are expected to complete the scene examination today.

The investigation team would like to hear from anyone who was in the areas of Saint John, Albert, or Richard streets, between 9.30pm on 9 June and 12.30am on 10 June.

We urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward and speak with us.

Police will maintain a visible and increased presence in the Ōpōtiki area over the coming days.

Anyone who witnesses anything suspicious or has concerns for their safety is urged to call 111 immediately, or 105 after the fact.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation can contact Police via 105, referencing file number 230610/2652

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

