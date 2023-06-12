Aggravated Robbery, Lower Hutt

Hutt Valley Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery in Naenae on Sunday.

At around 9.30pm a man entered the Naenae Hotel and presented a weapon at bar staff.

The man threatened staff and demanded money, before exiting the hotel and leaving in a dark coloured station wagon.

The offender is believed to have been wearing a dark blue hoodie, camouflaged trousers, with his face covered.

“We acknowledge this was a very frightening incident for the bar staff and we are grateful that no one was physically hurt,” says Detective Sergeant Charlie Munro.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or has any other information that could assist our investigation team.

"Anyone with information related to the aggravated robbery or the identity of the offender is asked to please get in touch."

Reports can be made by via 105 - either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 'Update Report' and referencing file number 230611/8649.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800555 111.

© Scoop Media

