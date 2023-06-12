Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Treasure trove of stolen tools uncovered in Massey

Monday, 12 June 2023, 1:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Auckland City Police uncovered a treasure trove of stolen tools at a search warrant in Massey yesterday.

Stolen tools, methamphetamine paraphernalia and a weapon were recovered at the address yesterday by the Avondale Tactical Crime Unit.

Two men, aged 24 and 21, will appear in the Auckland District Court today facing charges of burglary.

Auckland City West Area Commander, Inspector Alisse Robertson says the tools were originally stolen from a Grey Lynn address overnight on 7 June.

The victim was then able to provide further information for the team to follow up, resulting in a search warrant being executed quickly, and the stolen goods recovered.

Inspector Robertson says it was a fantastic outcome and the tools have since been returned to their rightful owners.

“This is another example of Police responding and apprehending those responsible for these crimes in our community.

“We have zero tolerance for this type of offending, and will continue to hold those responsible to account.”

