Trout Fishery Licence Fees Confirmed For New Season

Monday, 12 June 2023, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Taupō Fishing District licence fees for the 2023-24 season have been confirmed by the Department of Conservation.

The new season’s fees do mark the first increase in six years, and will affect fishing licences sold for the new 2023/24 season, which begins 1 July 2023.

DOC Operations Manager for the Taupō Fishery, Dave Conley says: “We work hard to ensure trout fishing in the Taupō Fishing District remains as affordable as possible but with operational costs continuing to grow it was inevitable fees would have to increase.”

“Our licence fees will increase by an average of 10%, which is still well below the Consumer Price Index increases seen over the last six years,” Dave says.

“Taupō is regarded by many as one of the best trout fisheries in the world.

“Fishery maintenance and monitoring is reliant on licence income, so a fee increase is required to ensure we continue to deliver a quality experience for anglers,” Dave says.

Licences for the 2023/24 season go on sale from 24 June. Fees are:

Licence categoryLicence fees for 2023/24
24-hour: Adult$23.00
24-hour: Child$5.00
  
Week: Adult$49.00
Week: non resident$89.00
  
Whole season: Adult$105.00
Whole season: Child$13.50
Whole season: Senior$90.00
Whole season: Non-resident$169.00
Whole season: Family$159.00

All Taupō Fishing District licences can be purchased from the online fishing licence store: www.doc.govt.nz/fishinglicence

Alternatively, anglers can buy licences from one of the many fishing tackle stores in the region.

