Ōpōtiki Homicide

Police investigating the death of Steven Taiatini continues today, with the support of investigative staff from across the country.

Mr Taiatini died following an incident on Saint John Street in Ōpōtiki on 9 June.

Police recognise the concern the public is feeling after the homicide.

Police will have an increased presence and visibility throughout the town.

Additional resources have been brought in from outside the district, providing 24/7 coverage in Ōpōtiki over the coming days.

This is to offer reassurance to our wider community that may be feeling unsafe following recent gang-related events.

We continue to urge anyone who witnesses anything suspicious or has concerns for their safety to call 111 immediately.

The faster information is received, the faster Police are able to respond, investigate, and hold those who cause this harm accountable for their actions.

Police will act quickly and decisively to hold to account gang members who commit violence in our community.

Anyone with specific information relating to Mr Taiatini’s death is asked to come forward and speak to the inquiry team.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file 230610/2652.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

