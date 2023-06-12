Kiwi Milestone Made Possible Through Forestry

Foresters have celebrated a collective conservation effort, with the one hundredth kiwi released into a plantation forest on Coromandel Peninsula.

The milestone is part of an 11-year collaboration between Project Kiwi and Summit Forests NZ who have been working together to provide safer environments for dwindling kiwi populations.

New Zealand pine plantation forests provide an increasingly important habitat for this endemic manu (bird).

Predators, particularly stoats, kill around 20 kiwis each week and without predator control, it’s estimated that 95 percent of kiwi chicks that would hatch in the wild would never reach adulthood[1].

These forest owners carry out controlled pest management each year, creating an ideal environment for kiwi populations to re-establish and thrive.

The hundredth kiwi was released into Summit Forests’ Whangapoua site – a pine plantation block where extensive ground-based predator control is undertaken to keep the birds safe. Project Kiwi hatch and rear the juveniles to a ‘stoat-resilient’ weight, then release them into Whangapoua forest. After a decade of monitoring, kiwi continue to inhabit the forestry block, with many staying in the plantation over successive years.

Forest Owners Association (NZFOA) environment manager Rachel Millar says the project identifies the important role that New Zealand plantation pine forests play in protecting and enhancing New Zealand’s wildlife.

“Pine forests are a rich ecosystem that protects soil, help to keep waterways clean and complement the biodiversity of our native forests and native species,” Rachel says.

“Pine do not produce fruit like other trees and so have a natural advantage of attracting fewer predators.”

“The forest litter produced from pine plantations is an ideal habitat and ecosystem for insects – one of kiwi’s main food sources.”

It is perhaps why a higher population density of kiwi has been achieved in plantation forests compared to native forests. Rachel says the success of the programme is indicative of the industry ‘good-sorts’ and their commitment to improving biodiversity.

“Foresters have a wealth of ecological knowledge to contribute to these conservation causes. They’re passionate about the environment they work in and are actively engaged in dedicating their time, forests and resources to the benefit of the kiwi population and its resilience,” Rachel says.

“Reaching this milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the safe harbour of pine forests and the passion and commitment from foresters and conservationists to ensure these endemic birds survive.”

[1] https://savethekiwi.nz/

