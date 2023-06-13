Young People Caught After Dairy Robbery And Thefts From Cars In Levin

Inspector Ross Grantham, Area Commander Manawatu

Two young people have been arrested after an aggravated robbery in Levin this morning, Tuesday 13 June.

At about 7.15am, two young people entered a dairy on Winchester Street Levin on foot.

They approached the counter and armed with tools demanded money from the shop attendant.

The shop attendant retreated into a back room, locked themselves inside and called police.

The two offenders took sweets from the shop before fleeing.

They then went to the New World Supermarket carpark and allegedly attempted to steal a car.

When they weren’t successful getting into that car, they broke into the car beside it and stole a wallet with cash and cards.

They then walked to another vehicle on Salisbury Street and broke the rear quarter light window. When confronted by witnesses they threatened to assault them with the tools they were holding.

Police located the offenders on foot on Trafalgar Street and they were caught without incident.

Appropriate referrals to Youth Services have been made.

“Police have no tolerance for this sort of offending, and we will use measures available to us to hold those committing this type of offending to account. It’s important for families and communities to role model appropriate behaviour, to lead the way with the right support in place from partner agencies.

"Many young people and tamariki we work with experience family violence, exposure to drugs and alcohol, truancy, mental health problems, and neuro or learning disabilities. Wrap-around support for young people and their families to address these risk factors is crucial.”

© Scoop Media

