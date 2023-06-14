Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Booking Dates Open In July For DOC Great Walks

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 11:08 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

The Department of Conservation has announced new opening dates for booking Great Walks and other facilities for the 2023/24 season (excluding Milford which booked out on 20 April).

When DOC went to release opening dates in May for the rest of the Great Walks, technical difficulties forced a postponement of that release.

“We are now pleased to announce that the rest of the Great Walks bookings will open from 11 July,” says Cat Wilson, Director of Heritage and Visitors.

“The fixes made to the booking system have been tested extensively by our vendor and an independent specialist, so we have the assurance we need to re-open bookings soon.

“We are grateful to everyone for their patience and understanding and appreciate the time it has taken to make the required changes to the system mean we are opening bookings later than usual.”

The new dates are as follows:

Great Walks

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 9.30 am – Tongariro Northern Circuit

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 9.30 am – Rakiura Track

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 9.30 am – Paparoa Track

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 9.30 am – Abel Tasman Coast Track

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 9.30 am – Whanganui Journey

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 9.30 am – Kepler Track

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 9.30 am – Routeburn Track

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 9.30 am – Heaphy Track*

* Due to storm damage, the Heaphy Track can be booked from either end up to 19 October 2023, with the full track expected to be open later in the year.

Huts, lodges, campsites

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 9.30 am – Momorangi Bay Campground

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 9.30 am – South Island huts, campsites and lodges*

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 9.30 am – North Island huts, campsites and lodges

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 9.30 am – Tōtaranui Campground

* Excluding Momorangi Bay and Tōtaranui Campgrounds

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Changing The GE Rules

So Christopher Luxon wants to relax the rules that govern the use of genetic modification outside a laboratory setting. Would this mean going only so far as to allow gene editing of an existing gene sequence, or does Luxon intend to give a green light to field trials where entirely new genes have been inserted, and/or where the irradiation of existing gene sequences takes place in search of useful mutations? Hard to tell what he has in mind. More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Likely To Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 