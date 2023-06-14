Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Temporary Mauao Closure Needed To Protect Historically Significant Sites

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

To ensure the ongoing preservation of several historically and culturally significant locations on Mauao, a temporary closure is required next week.

A full closure of the maunga (mountain) is scheduled to take place from 5am Wednesday 21 June until 5pm Friday 23 June 2023 (weather dependent) to remove eight large exotic trees on the Pilot Bay / Waikorire side of Mauao which are in close proximity of sensitive archaeological terraces near Te Ara Tūtanga (the base track).

During Cyclone Gabrielle, several trees fell over, pulling up their root plates and damaging the surrounding land. A number of trees – which are visible from Te Ara Tūtanga (the base track) - are showing significant signs of deterioration and, if left unattended, could further damage the culturally and historically significant site they are sitting on.

Given the sensitive nature of the site where the trees are located, it’s important that damage is kept to a minimum during the removal process. To do this, the trees will be carefully lifted out by helicopter to help preserve the land below. This means no wood will be cut down onto the site, potentially damaging the culturally significant site underneath the trees.

These works are a continuation of the exotic tree removal which took place by helicopter in June 2022 and align with the 2018 Mauao Historic Reserve Management Plan, which confirms that exotic trees will progressively be removed from Mauao, given its status as a special ecological area. The eight exotic trees being removed include one pine, one poplar, one holm oak, two chestnut trees and three macrocarpa.

To maintain public safety, several closures are required:

  • The boat ramp and car park near Pilot Bay will be closed from 7am Tuesday 20 June until 5pm Monday 26 June 2023.
  • A full closure of Mauao will take place from 5am Wednesday 21 June until 5pm Friday 23 June 2023. While it’s hoped the tree removal may be completed ahead of schedule, these works are subject to optimal weather conditions.

While these works are underway, Pilot Quay entry from The Mall and Adams Avenue will be closed to all traffic. This is to prevent any potential debris being blown towards pedestrians or bystanders from the downwards draft of the helicopter.

As an added layer of safety for our community, the Harbour Master will monitor the harbour to ensure no water users enter the harbour exclusion zone under the helicopter flight path and wardens will help keep the maunga closed to members of the public.

During the closure of Mauao, three significant stone sculptures will be installed on the maunga as part of the Mauao Placemaking project (Te Mahere Whakamahinga o Mauao). These sculptures will be located at the beach near Te Kawa, the Karewa Hairpin and near Te Toka Tirikawa.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Losing The Ukraine War

Obviously, no-one defends the RNZ digital journalist who distorted the content and meaning of so many articles on the Ukraine war, some of them bylined by journalists who had no idea their work had been twisted to serve the needs of Kremlin propaganda. Yet here’s the thing. The unfortunate reality is that the outcome of the Ukraine war may well end up on the side of the digital journalist. Meaning: While we are all talking about the ethics of RNZ’ war coverage, the tide of the war itself seems to be moving in favour of the Russians. More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Likely To Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 