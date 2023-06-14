Temporary Mauao Closure Needed To Protect Historically Significant Sites

To ensure the ongoing preservation of several historically and culturally significant locations on Mauao, a temporary closure is required next week.

A full closure of the maunga (mountain) is scheduled to take place from 5am Wednesday 21 June until 5pm Friday 23 June 2023 (weather dependent) to remove eight large exotic trees on the Pilot Bay / Waikorire side of Mauao which are in close proximity of sensitive archaeological terraces near Te Ara Tūtanga (the base track).

During Cyclone Gabrielle, several trees fell over, pulling up their root plates and damaging the surrounding land. A number of trees – which are visible from Te Ara Tūtanga (the base track) - are showing significant signs of deterioration and, if left unattended, could further damage the culturally and historically significant site they are sitting on.

Given the sensitive nature of the site where the trees are located, it’s important that damage is kept to a minimum during the removal process. To do this, the trees will be carefully lifted out by helicopter to help preserve the land below. This means no wood will be cut down onto the site, potentially damaging the culturally significant site underneath the trees.

These works are a continuation of the exotic tree removal which took place by helicopter in June 2022 and align with the 2018 Mauao Historic Reserve Management Plan, which confirms that exotic trees will progressively be removed from Mauao, given its status as a special ecological area. The eight exotic trees being removed include one pine, one poplar, one holm oak, two chestnut trees and three macrocarpa.

To maintain public safety, several closures are required:

The boat ramp and car park near Pilot Bay will be closed from 7am Tuesday 20 June until 5pm Monday 26 June 2023.

A full closure of Mauao will take place from 5am Wednesday 21 June until 5pm Friday 23 June 2023. While it’s hoped the tree removal may be completed ahead of schedule, these works are subject to optimal weather conditions.

While these works are underway, Pilot Quay entry from The Mall and Adams Avenue will be closed to all traffic. This is to prevent any potential debris being blown towards pedestrians or bystanders from the downwards draft of the helicopter.

As an added layer of safety for our community, the Harbour Master will monitor the harbour to ensure no water users enter the harbour exclusion zone under the helicopter flight path and wardens will help keep the maunga closed to members of the public.

During the closure of Mauao, three significant stone sculptures will be installed on the maunga as part of the Mauao Placemaking project (Te Mahere Whakamahinga o Mauao). These sculptures will be located at the beach near Te Kawa, the Karewa Hairpin and near Te Toka Tirikawa.

