Oranga Tamariki Media Statement: SFO V Sharma And Sharma

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 5:34 pm
Press Release: Oranga Tamariki

Chappie Te Kani, Oranga Tamariki Chief Executive:

I welcome the news that the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has laid charges in relation to alleged fraud by a former Oranga Tamariki staff member.

We take any case of potential fraud extremely seriously. The allegations of obtaining money by deception and money laundering are for significant amounts. Oranga Tamariki paid the company over $2m between 2021 and 2022.

Oranga Tamariki identified concerns, including financial irregularities, and referred them to the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) last year following an internal investigation.

I am deeply disappointed that this has happened. Oranga Tamariki stands on its integrity and the delivery of services to tamariki and whānau. Our focus now is to continue working alongside the SFO to ensure justice is served. We are also working closely with the relevant authorities to recover the funds for the New Zealand taxpayer.

As this case is currently before the courts, we are limited in what we can say. We will provide further comment when appropriate.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



