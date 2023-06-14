SH5 MVA - Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Aerocool Rescue Helicopter
Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 7:27 pm
Press Release: Waikato Westpac Helicopter Rescue
Early this morning, your Waikato Westpac Rescue
Helicopter and Aerocool Rescue Helicopter were dispatched to
an MVA on SH5 southwest of Putaruru.
Your Aerocool
Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport medical supplies
to the scene. Shortly after, your Waikato Westpac Rescue
Helicopter transported a male in his 40s, who had sustained
critical injuries, to Waikato Hospital for further
treatment. Your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter then treated and
transported a male in his 20s, who had sustained serious
injuries, to Waikato Hospital for further
treatment.
Our thoughts are with both the patients and
families who have been
affected
