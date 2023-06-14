SH5 MVA - Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Aerocool Rescue Helicopter

Early this morning, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Aerocool Rescue Helicopter were dispatched to an MVA on SH5 southwest of Putaruru.

Your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport medical supplies to the scene. Shortly after, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter transported a male in his 40s, who had sustained critical injuries, to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. Your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter then treated and transported a male in his 20s, who had sustained serious injuries, to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Our thoughts are with both the patients and families who have been affected

