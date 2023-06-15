Woman Charged In Relation To Death Of Richard Leman
Thursday, 15 June 2023, 9:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in
relation to the murder of Richard Leman.
She is due to
appear in the Nelson District Court today and has been
charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
This
is the second arrest in relation to Mr Leman’s death. A
46-year-old man was charged with murder earlier this
month.
As the matter is now before the courts, and
with the investigation ongoing, Police cannot comment
further.
