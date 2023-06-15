Woman Charged In Relation To Death Of Richard Leman

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in relation to the murder of Richard Leman.

She is due to appear in the Nelson District Court today and has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

This is the second arrest in relation to Mr Leman’s death. A 46-year-old man was charged with murder earlier this month.

As the matter is now before the courts, and with the investigation ongoing, Police cannot comment further.

© Scoop Media

