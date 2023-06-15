Update – Ōpōtiki Homicide Investigation

Police are in a position to release further details about the ongoing homicide investigation into the death of Steven Taiatini.

The burnt-out vehicle located on Waitohe Valley Road has been identified as a silver Holden Colorado 4x4.

The investigation team believe this vehicle is likely to have been involved in the death of Mr Taiatini.

Mr Taiatini sustained fatal injuries which are consistent with having been hit by a vehicle.

Police are again appealing for anyone with information about Mr Taiatini’s death, no matter how insignificant they think it might be, to come forward and speak to Police.

We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw a silver Holden Colorado 4x4 in the Ōpōtiki area on the evening of 9 June.

We know there were several people who saw what occurred and know what happened on the night Steven died, and we urge them to come forward.

Information can be shared via 105 – either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’ and reference file number 230610/2652.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

