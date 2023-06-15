Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Firearms seized in Ōpōtiki

Thursday, 15 June 2023, 11:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander, Acting Inspector Tristan Murray:

Police conducted a successful operation in Ōpōtiki last night that focussed on disrupting unlawful gang behaviour.

Police seized three firearms and six offensive weapons.

Eight gang-related vehicles were stopped and searched, and firearms, ammunition and offensive weapons were located in five of the vehicles.

Two people were charged for firearms offences and two were summonsed to appear in court for possession of offensive weapons and drug-related charges.

Police hope these results provide some reassurance to the Ōpōtiki community that we are dealing with unlawful activity.

Our intention was to disrupt harmful behaviour that can occur when gangs get together in big numbers like this.

We are sending a clear message to gangs that unlawful behaviour will not be accepted.

We will continue to maintain a visible presence in the Ōpōtiki community over the coming days and will continue to work hard to disrupt any unlawful or harmful behaviour.

© Scoop Media

