Council’s Plans For Founders To Go Ahead

Thursday, 15 June 2023, 7:23 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Following several years of closure, debate and community engagement, Hamilton City Council made a final decision on the fate of the Founders Theatre today (15 June 2023), deciding to go ahead with the building's demolition to make way for development of an inner-city park.

Despite the work and passion invested into the Theatre of the Impossible Charitable Trust's (TOTI) proposal to repurpose the building, the conditions Council and Elected Members needed were not met.

Mayor Paula Southgate thanked TOTI for their enthusiasm for the historic building.

“Council acknowledged TOTI, for their continuing efforts to repurpose Founders Theatre,” said Mayor Southgate.

“I appreciate the vision and passion of TOTI in working with Council on this issue. However, TOTI were unable to provide the assurances Council needed."

The plan now for the site is to start transformation into a multi-purpose park and community performance space in the West Town Belt – an outcome that 84% of people that responded supported during Council’s consultation in 2020.

The park will include purpose-built facilities to meet the needs of the community and include special interpretation of its historic significance, the re-instatement of its fountains and space for open air performances.

“Our community has indicated they want us to get on with enhancing and activating the West Town Belt, so that’s what we’re going to do," said Mayor Southgate.

“Today’s decision is sad. There is a lot of nostalgia associated with Founders, but it’s necessary that we now move on."

Council staff will now establish a timeline to remove the building in the next 12 months.

Community space currently needed across the city will be explored in Council’s next long-term plan.

Background

Founders Theatre, which opened in 1962, has hosted world-famous musicians and stage performances throughout the years. 
 

Since its closure, it has been a hot topic on Council agendas. After three community consultations, Council agreed in 2020 to demolish the building and turn it into a multi-purpose park.

TOTI were first given until 31 December 2021 to submit their full and final proposal for a redevelopment of the Founders Theatre site. Due to COVID-19 disruption, this timeframe was extended till 31 March 2022.

On 12 May 2022, Council's long-held plan to transform the site into a multi-purpose park and community space was confirmed, and TOTI’s proposal was declined.

At a Council meeting on 14 September 2022, those plans were put on hold as Elected Members voted to include the Founders Theatre site as part of an independent review into the central city’s community facilities.

On 8 April 2023, that independent review found the cost to repurpose Founders Theatre as a community facility was prohibitive and out of scope. TOTI was then given more time to respond and strengthen their plan with clear conditions from Council. If they could not meet them, the 12 May 2022 resolution to demolish Founders Theatre building would go ahead.

After Founders Theatre was closed in 2016, Momentum Waikato approached Council with a proposal to develop a new Waikato Regional Theatre.

Construction is underway of the new theatre, with funding coming from Hamilton City Council, Waikato Regional Council, central Government and private contributors.

