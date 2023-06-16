Marlborough Sounds’ Transport Options Released For Public Feedback

Marlborough ratepayers and residents are invited to provide feedback on ‘emerging preferred options’ and ‘hazard adaptation pathways’ for the Marlborough Sounds future transport network, and their estimated costs.

With the next phase of public engagement for the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study beginning today, high level details and indicative cost estimates of both an emerging preferred option and a hazard adaptation pathway for each of the five storm-damaged areas of the Sounds are now available.

A project team led by engineering consultancy Stantec has completed eight months of research and assessment, which also included receiving detailed feedback from the Sounds community. Based on this work, five emerging preferred options have been identified. Hazard adaptation pathways have also been developed for each area, recognising the future risk of significant events such as storms, earthquakes and sea level rise.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said the study provided options and pathways to help build a more resilient transport network for Sounds’ residents, businesses and visitors.

“This is the first time such extensive analysis has gone into the Marlborough Sounds’ roading and marine transport network. It offers potential transport solutions that enable the Council to put a business case to the Government for funding.”

“We now have cost estimates for the emerging preferred options and the hazard adaptation pathways. We still don’t know what the funding mix between Government and Council will be, but as there will probably be a significant impact on rates there will be a financial impact on everyone. It’s important that all Marlborough ratepayers give us their feedback.”

Depending on the area, the emerging preferred options and hazard adaptation pathways fall under one of the following themes:

Road Focus: Most roads strengthened, with marine transport primarily for emergency response.

Most roads strengthened, with marine transport primarily for emergency response. Road Access: Key roads strengthened, with marine available where needed as back up.

Key roads strengthened, with marine available where needed as back up. Balanced: A mix of investment in road and marine transport.

A mix of investment in road and marine transport. Marine Access: Essential roads repaired, and marine transport made more available and more resilient.

Essential roads repaired, and marine transport made more available and more resilient. Marine Focus: Roads repaired where affordable, but roads are mostly focused on providing access to marine transport as the primary transport mode/method for access into and out of the area.

The emerging preferred options for most of the Sounds, excluding the Kenepuru area, would be a road focused or road access approach. This means the bulk of any investment would be on making roading infrastructure more resilient while also improving and protecting the Sounds’ marine infrastructure.

Using these estimates the emerging preferred options have a cost in the order of $160M while the hazard adaptation pathways would be in the order of $80M. The hazard adaptation pathways are a mix of marine access and marine focus depending on the area.

“It’s important we get the public’s views on the hazard adaptation pathways before another significant event causes damage to the transport network,” said Mayor Taylor.

“Adaptation is a journey - a series of steps. The emerging preferred option can be considered the starting point of that journey. Any significant event that causes substantial damage to the transport network may start the adaptation process. However, the hazard adaptation pathway provides certainty to the community that long term access will be available, and what that option might look like if we are unable to restore all of the roads quickly and affordably.”

Mayor Taylor reiterated how important it was to get feedback from anyone with an interest in the Marlborough Sounds transport network during the engagement period this month.

“The public’s feedback will be analysed and incorporated into the final business case, which Council will review before providing it to Waka Kotahi for endorsement before the end of this year.

“As many of the fixes are complex, we need to ensure the right solution for each area is agreed upon, the appropriate design is completed, and adequate funding is in place.”

“It’s likely to be 2024 before Council can fully consult everyone in Marlborough on the detailed options and costs through a special consultative process before making a final decision.”

“Through this study the Council now better understands the needs of our diverse Sounds communities. We also know much more about both the road network and the marine infrastructure - and the future potential of both.”

Public engagement

To find out more about the options and pathways, the public can attend one of the seven community drop-in sessions being held around the Sounds and in Blenheim, Picton and Nelson from 20 to 28 June. There will also be an online webinar for people who live outside Marlborough or who can’t make one of the drop-in sessions.

Two videos have been produced explaining the high level details and indicative costs of both the emerging preferred options and the hazard adaptation pathways for each of the five areas. An engagement booklet also provides more detailed information. A survey seeking the public’s input has also opened, with feedback due by 11 July.

The drop-in sessions are:

Tuesday 20 June

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Blenheim, Lansdowne Park Sports Hub

Wednesday 21 June

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Waitaria Bay Hall

Thursday 22 June

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

French Pass Hall

Friday 23 June

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Linkwater Hall

Monday 26 June

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Zoom online: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81708059434



NEW DATE: Tuesday 27 June

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Rai Valley, The Millers Rest

Tuesday 27 June

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Nelson, Trafalgar Centre, Northern Extension

Wednesday 28 June

12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Port Marlborough Pavilion

At the drop-ins, members of the public will be able to view the emerging preferred option and hazard adaptation pathway for each of the five areas, and ask the project team any questions.

From today a link to the survey and more information are available on the project web page at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/roads-and-transport/marlborough-sounds-future-access-study

