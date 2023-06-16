Te Pae Oranga Expands To Help More Waikato Communities

A successful way of responding to offending that also helps people in trouble to turn their lives around is expanding to help more communities in Waikato.

Police welcomes Te Pae Oranga west of Kirikiriroa to Raahui Pookeka Huntly, where panels will run at Waahi Pā Marae through the existing partnership with Te Kōhao Health.

Te Pae Oranga (Iwi Community panels) is delivered in partnership between Iwi Māori and New Zealand Police and is a supported resolution option Police can use to respond to offending, as an alternative to court.

The panel processes hold people to account for offending while being responsive, restorative, and fair. It’s available to all people, from all ethnicities, and from all walks of life.

Deputy Commissioner Iwi and Communities, Wallace Haumaha, said “Te Pae Oranga can be transformative, helping victims and offenders to tell their story, and to start along a restorative pathway.”

“The approach supports system wide efforts to reduce offending and victimisation and improve social wellbeing and outcomes for all.”

“Central to the success, is that Te Pae Oranga is led by Iwi Māori expertise, wisdom, and knowledge within the local community setting to make sustainable differences for their people, and for all peoples”, Wallace Haumaha said.

Across the motu over 17,000 referrals have been made to Te Pae Oranga since October 2017. In the last year on average, 65% of those who have been referred have completed their accountability plans set by the panels to support putting things right and addressing the cause of their offending.

There are now 23 Te Pae Oranga panel providers, with plans to grow to 30 adult sites, with 12 Te Pae Oranga Rangatahi sites.

Waikato District Area Commander, Inspector Will Loughrin, said “We have seen for a long time that the standard approach doesn’t work for everyone and growing the reach of Te Pae Oranga in Waikato will support Police mahi to prevent crime and reduce harm.”

“Attending the main panel hui can be difficult and confronting. It is a chance to take responsibility for actions, hear the victim’s voice, make positive change, and have a second chance to move away from the justice system with the support of the community.”

“We have seen participants reconnecting with their whakapapa and cultural heritage, find employment, complete community work, gain drivers licences, and access healthcare and drug and alcohol services they may not have been able to do in the past.”

“This leads to better outcomes for whānau and our communities”, Inspector Loughrin said.

A celebration at Waahi Pā Marae formally welcomed Te Pae Oranga to Raahui Pookeka Huntly today - 16 June 2023.

Te Pae Oranga is supported by Māori leaders across Aotearoa, including the Māori King, Te Kiingi Tuuheitia Te Wherowhero VII, who is the programme’s patron.

