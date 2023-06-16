Police Monitoring Gang Movements, Tangi, In Counties Manukau

Police will be monitoring gang movements through the Counties Manukau district for a tangi today.

We have set clear expectations around the behaviour of those involved.

They have been advised that Police will have no tolerance for driving behaviour that puts other road users at risk.

Police will be filming any unlawful behaviour and we will be conducting a checkpoint at the entrance to the cemetery with a view to dealing with those who have been riding unlawfully.

We acknowledge motorists may experience some disruption in the area and Police will be working to minimise the impact on our community and thank them in advance for their patience.

Police encourage anyone who is concerned about their safety in regards to the gathering, or who witness illegal behaviour happening now, to please call 111 immediately.

To report or send in any footage of the group causing concern, we encourage you to file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

