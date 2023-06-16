Have you seen Edward?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 19-year-old Edward Fifita.

Edward was last seen at his home address in Onehunga yesterday, 15 June at around 8.30am and was believed to be travelling to the Onehunga Library.

Police and Edward’s family are concerned for his welfare.

A number of enquiries to locate Edward have been unsuccessful, and Police are now appealing to the public for help.

He is about 160cm tall and a large build and is usually wearing bright coloured clothing.

Edward is known to frequent public transport and Police believe he is in the Auckland area.

Police urge anyone with any information regarding Edward's whereabouts to call 105, referencing file number 230616/5862.

© Scoop Media

